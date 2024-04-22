Cook County Democratic Party accepting County Clerk applications following death of Karen Yarbrough

There are expected to be a host of candidate vying to replace Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough after she died Sunday night. A temporary replacement will be chosen soon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a new call out Sunday for a new Cook County Clerk.

The call out comes after the recent passing of Clerk Karen Yarbrough.

The Cook County Democratic Party has told interested candidates to email their resume by Wednesday.

The party will then host a meeting on Friday to hear from the candidates and take two votes.

One vote will be for an interim clerk, and another vote will be to place a Democratic candidate on the November ballot to serve the final two years of Yarbrough's unexpired term.

More information about the meeting and how to submit and application can be found on the Cook County Democratic Party's website.