5 dead in apartment shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side, 2 victims identified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 67-year-old man is in custody Sunday after a shooting in an apartment building on the Northwest Side left five people dead, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to a shooting at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Dunning neighborhood near the 6700 block of W. Irving Park Road.

CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio said the 67-year old suspect entered the victims' apartment and shot four people having dinner.

Riccio said the shooter then exited the apartment and went to the third floor of the building, where he shot another woman.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead on Sunday, according to county officials.

Two female victims have been identified in the shooting. Cook County Spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny confirmed that Jolanta Topolska, 53, and Tsvetanka Kostadinova were both killed.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, although the exact cause is being investigated, Riccio said.

According to Riccio, the 67-year-old retired construction worker has lived in the building for the past 15 years.

Some residents who live in the apartment complex said they've had issues with the shooter before, according to Riccio.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the mass shooting "devastating and almost unfathomable" on Twitter Saturday.



"We mourn the loss, honor the victims, and continue the hard but necessary work of keeping our neighborhoods safe, and taking guns out of the hands of those who are mentally infirm," Lightfoot said.

The shooting remains under investigation.
