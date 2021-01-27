building fire

Des Plaines house fire kills 5, including 4 young children, fire chief says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Five people, including four young children, were killed in a house fire in Des Plaines Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The fire broke out at about 10:45 a.m. in the 700-block of West Oakton Street.


Des Plaines Fire Chief Daniel Anderson said four children under the age of six and an adult were killed in the fire. The children were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Anderson said it appears that the victims were part of a family.

RELATED: 1 dead, dozens displaced in River Grove apartment building fire


The cause of the fire is not known and remains under investigation.

Multiple agencies responded to assist with putting out the house fire.
