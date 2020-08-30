Lumes Pancake House shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, at Morgan Park restaurant, Chicago police say

Three women and two men were shot around 1:30 p.m. while they ate at Lumes Pancake House at 11601 South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Witnesses said they heard 20-30 shots fired into the restaurant's large white tent that is set up in the parking lot and used for additional seating. Regulars say the extra space is especially needed on weekends, as the restaurant is popular with the after-church crowd.
"We can't say that the people there were in the wrong place at the wrong time, when in actuality they're at the right place. They're enjoying Chicago, enjoying a Sunday afternoon. I myself come here often. I love this area," Pastor Donovan Price said.
Police said a 31-year-old man who died at the scene was the target of the shooting and was known to police. He was dining outdoors under the tent when police say several men in a white SUV pulled up and started shooting.
Witnesses said after the shooting was over, the gunmen jumped back into the white SUV and drove off.
"We don't know if it was stolen, rental or what? But hopefully the video footage can show images of the individuals that jumped out of this vehicle," crisis responder Andrew Holmes said.
A 43-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and buttock and a 32-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, police said. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition.
A 32-year-old man who was shot in the thigh is now in stable condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said. A 30-year-old woman who was shot in the foot is in good condition at Little Company of Mary Hospital.
It wasn't immediately clear whether those injured were part of the same dining party as the intended target, or innocent bystanders.
Relatives for one of the women injured denounced the senselessness of it all and lamented how routine this has all become for many in the City of Chicago.
"I won't lie to you, it's kind of normal for me. But for it to hit home, you know, it's always that much worse. Of course I'm affected by it, yeah," said Trevaugh Roberson, victim's cousin. "For me, personally, this goes on all day, everyday. Everybody knows this already. I just hope for better days."
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to CPDTip.com.