5 wounded in Gresham drive-by

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were wounded Saturday after someone in a vehicle opened fire in Gresham on the South Side.

It happened at 2:58 a.m., while they were gathered on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Loomis Boulevard, Chicago police said. Someone in a grey sedan drove up, unleashed gunfire and hit the group, before driving off.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest, and another man 31, was hit in the back and chest, police said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and a woman, 29, was hit in the hip, police said. They were taken on the University of Chicago Medical Center; their conditions were stabilized.

A 37-year-old man who was grazed in the wrist refused medical treatment, police said.

No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.
