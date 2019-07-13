5 wounded in Gresham drive-by

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were wounded Saturday after someone in a vehicle opened fire in Gresham on the South Side.
It happened at 2:58 a.m., while they were gathered on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Loomis Boulevard, Chicago police said. Someone in a grey sedan drove up, unleashed gunfire and hit the group, before driving off.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest, and another man 31, was hit in the back and chest, police said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and a woman, 29, was hit in the hip, police said. They were taken on the University of Chicago Medical Center; their conditions were stabilized.
A 37-year-old man who was grazed in the wrist refused medical treatment, police said.
No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.
