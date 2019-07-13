5 wounded in Gresham drive-by

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were wounded Saturday after someone in a vehicle opened fire in Gresham on the South Side.It happened at 2:58 a.m., while they were gathered on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Loomis Boulevard, Chicago police said. Someone in a grey sedan drove up, unleashed gunfire and hit the group, before driving off.A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest, and another man 31, was hit in the back and chest, police said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and a woman, 29, was hit in the hip, police said. They were taken on the University of Chicago Medical Center; their conditions were stabilized.A 37-year-old man who was grazed in the wrist refused medical treatment, police said.No one is in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.