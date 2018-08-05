59 shot, eight dead in Chicago since Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Dozens of people were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday, police said.
One paramedic described the evening as "a war zone."
Since midnight, police said 42 people have been shot, five fatally. Since Friday at 5 p.m., 59 people have been shot, eight fatally, in shootings in Chicago.
34 of the shootings and five deaths occurred between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, according to police. During one two-and-a-half hour-hour period, 25 people were shot in five multi-injury shootings.
"We know that some of these incidents were targeted and are related to gang conflicts in those areas," said Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
RAW VIDEO: Chicago police address surge in weekend violence:
Police said there was a "trauma lockdown" at Stroger Hospital with only immediate family members of victims are being allowed in the emergency room. A spokeswoman for Stroger Hospital disputes the police account.
"Over the past 24 hours, Stroger's trauma unit received an unusually high volume of patients. At no time did Stroger go on bypass or 'lockdown' its trauma unit," the spokeswoman said. "We are asking the families of trauma patients to limit visitation at this time to immediate family members only so staff may focus on patient care. "
CPD said the majority of the shootings took place in the six, tenth and 11th districts and that gunmen shot into large crowds, not caring if they hit people other than those they were targeting.
In one shooting in the Gresham neighborhood, eight people were wounded, police said.
RELATED: Teen girl killed, 5 wounded, including 11-year-old boy, in Lawndale shooting
Police said a group of people, three teens and five adults, were standing in a courtyard in the 1300-block of West 76th Street at about 12:40 a.m. when several people approached on foot and opened fire at the group. The victims range in age from 14-years-old to 35 years-old.
Several had multiple gunshot wounds. All of them were transported to area hospitals and all are expected to survive.
No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.
RELATED: Lawndale block party shooting leaves 4 wounded, including 13-year-old boy
In addition to the shooting in Gresham, a pair of shootings in the Lawndale neighborhood left a teen girl killed and nine people wounded.
"We have such a genocide in our community, it's driving me absolutely bonkers," said Pastor Reshorna Fitzpatrick of Stone Temple Baptist Church. "I don't want to do any marches. I just want people to cooperate and let kids live."
Police said two gunman got out of a white Impala and shot four people at a block party in the 1600-block of South Avers Avenue at about 12:02 a.m. Later Sunday morning, a 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people wounded, including an 11-year-old boy in a shooting in the 1300-block of South Millard Avenue.
Later Sunday morning, four people were shot, one fatally, in the North Austin neighborhood.
The shooting took place at 4 a.m. in the 1600-block of North LeClaire Avenue. A 19-year-old was shot in the back of the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
A 37-year-old man was shot in the right calf and hospitalized in stable condition, a 21-year-old man was shot in the upper thigh and hospitalized in stable condition and another male victim was shot and is hospitalized. The condition of the fourth victim was not immediately known.
At 6:50 a.m. Sunday, one man was killed and four others wounded in a shooting in the first block of North Leclaire Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood, police said.
A 32-year-old man was shot four times and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. A 30-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and is hospitalized in critical condition, a 27-year-old woman was shot in the arm and wrist and is hospitalized in stable condition, a 21-year-old woman was released from the hospital after suffering a graze wound and a 34-year-old man walked into Stroger Hospital with a wound to his lower leg and is in good condition.
This comes just days after Superintendent Eddie Johnson visited ABC7 and talked about decreasing crime numbers and overall violence in Chicago.
"I think some of our more challenging, communities, it's just imperative that police and the community work together to reduce this gun violence," Superintendent Johnson said. "We just have too many guns on the streets of Chicago."
After an event announcing an expansion of the Riverwalk, Mayor Rahm Emanuel voiced the need to create more jobs, not just in the central business district, but on the South and West Sides as well.
"Wednesday we announced a number of businesses that are going to be part of the neighborhood opportunity fund that create the most important part of our neighborhood economy," Emanuel said. "We together have to work as a city....we have a challenge and it requires all of us. Not just our police officers."
CPD representatives said Sunday that they plan to focus their resources for the evening on neighborhoods where retaliation seems likely.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report