6 seriously injured, including 3 teens, in Parkway Gardens shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were seriously injured, including three teenagers, in a shooting on the South Side Friday night.

Chicago fire officials said the shooting happened in the 6500-block of South King Drive in the city's Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

Fire officials said a 22-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious to critical condition. A third adult, of unknown age and gender, was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Hospital.

A 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious to critical condition, Chicago fire officials said. Another 14-year-old girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, according to the fire department.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.
