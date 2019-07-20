7 shot in separate lakefront shootings on North, South sides

By Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two separate shootings happened early Saturday morning on Chicago's lakefront, injuring seven.

Police say the first shooting injured six people on the North Side near Fullerton Avenue and Lake Shore Drive around 3:20 a.m.

According to a police, a group of individuals were walking towards the lakefront and another group was leaving. Both groups got involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. It's unknown what the argument was about, but during the incident, individuals from both groups pulled out handguns and fired shots at each other.

Six people were struck by the bullets and were transported to area hospitals, police say. Three were sent to Illinois Masonic Hospital and three were sent to Northwestern Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Area North detectives are still looking for surveillance video and investigating.

About 5 minutes earlier around 3:15 a.m. another shooting took place along the lake at the 31st Street Beach on the Southside.

Police say a 29-year-old woman reported that she was walking when she observed two unknown males involved in a verbal altercation. One of the males pulled out a handgun and fired shots, sending one in her direction and striking her in the abdomen. Both of the men fled on foot. The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

No one is in custody in either shooting.
