U of C pro-Palestinian protesters continue encampment as officials threaten disciplinary action

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Anti-war protests have spread to the University of Chicago in Hyde Park.

The university is threatening disciplinary action for anyone violating school policy, which includes setting up tents.

Hundreds of students set up camp Monday at the University of Chicago's main quad.

Demonstrators are demanding that the university disclose investments in its endowment that some say benefit Israel.

The school said it's committed to upholding the students' right to protest, but said setting up tents is subject to discipline, adding, "The individuals involved are on notice that the University is prepared to take further action in the event of continued violations..."

The dean of students released a statement, saying, "the University is fundamentally committed to upholding the rights of protesters to express a wide range of views. At the same time, University policies make it clear that protests cannot jeopardize public safety, disrupt the University's operations, or involve the destruction of property."

Although, many remain undeterred.

"We're here to apply real pressure on our university and put a spotlight on our university because it has this brand that it's very attached to being a very politically neutral institution and one that doesn't take sides and so forth. And this is manifest nonsense," University of Chicago student Christopher Iacovetti said.

A small contingent of pro-Israel students trickled in and out of the quad throughout Monday afternoon. They told ABC7 out of respect for the Passover holiday, they would not be available for interviews.

So far, it's been a peaceful gathering, as pro-Palestinian protesters are spending their first night camping out on campus.