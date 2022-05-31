missing children

70 missing children rescued in west Texas as part of 'Operation Lost Souls'

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

EL PASO, Texas -- A three-week operation in west Texas led to the recovery of 70 missing children, according to a release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The investigation called "Operation Lost Souls," was conducted by the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso, Midland, and Ector.

The missing children, many of them who were identified as runaways, ranged in age from 10 to 17 years old. Some of the children found were also victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse, according to ICE.

While the majority of the children were found in west Texas, some were also found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as well as in Colorado and in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, ICE shared.

"At the Department of Public Safety, teamwork is one of our core values," said DPS Maj. Matthew Mull. "We are grateful for all of our law enforcement partners who participated in this operation and who work around the clock every day to protect our communities, including our youth."

The agencies also provided victim services and counseling to the children rescued and their families.

If you have information about a human trafficking victim or information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el pasochild abusedepartment of homeland securitytexas newsrescuesex traffickingmissing childrenchild rescuesex abuseexploitationice
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
1 suspect in California baby kidnapping deported 3 times, DHS says
5-month-old boy missing from South Bend
Reward increased to $250K in case of missing San Antonio child
Girl who vanished in 2019 found alive in hidden room under staircase
TOP STORIES
Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings leave 47 shot, 9 fatally
LIVE: Severe storms could bring damaging winds, large hail
Taste of Chicago 2022 food vendors, music lineups announced
Boy says teacher played dead after being shot in Uvalde classroom
Grand Bear Resort fire destroys 7 cabin buildings
Illinois reports 2,103 new coronavirus cases, 1 death
Woman shot while riding bicycle near DuSable Harbor
Show More
Multiple arrests made at North Avenue Beach on Memorial Day
Where to vacation in Illinois over summer 2022
Master P reveals his daughter Tytyana Miller, 29, has died
Jury reconvenes for Depp-Heard trial deliberations
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Possible severe storms Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News