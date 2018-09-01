8 pedestrians struck by taxi near Navy Pier

Eight pedestrians were struck by a taxi Saturday afternoon near Navy Pier, Chicago police said.The individuals were transported with minor injuries to Illinois Masonic Hospital and Northwestern Hospital. All victims were in good condition, police said.The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the 600-block of East Illinois Street, near the intersection of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.The taxi and a passenger vehicle collided causing the taxi to careen onto the sidewalk.