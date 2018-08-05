8 wounded in Gresham shooting; At least 30 shot in Chicago Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of people tried to dodge bullets overnight in shootings on the city's South and West sides.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dozens of people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Sunday, police said.

At least 30 people have been shot since midnight and one person was killed. Police said at Stroger Hospital, only immediate family members of victims are being allowed in the emergency room.

Since Friday night, 48 people have been shot and six people killed.

In one shooting in the Gresham neighborhood, eight people were wounded, police said.

RELATED: Teen girl killed, 5 wounded, including 11-year-old boy, in Lawndale shooting

Police said a group of people, three teens and five adults, were standing in a courtyard in the 1300-block of West 76th Street at about 12:40 a.m. when several people approached on foot and opened fire at the group. The victims range in age from 14-years-old to 35 years-old.

Several had multiple gunshot wounds. All of them were transported to area hospitals and all are expected to survive.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

RELATED: Lawndale block party shooting leaves 4 wounded, including 13-year-old boy

In addition to the shooting in Gresham, a pair of shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood left a teen girl killed and nine people wounded.

Police said two gunman got out of a white Impala and shot four people at a block party in the 1600-block of South Avers Avenue at about 12:02 a.m. Later Sunday morning, a 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people wounded, including an 11-year-old boy in a shooting in the 1300-block of South Millard Avenue

This comes just days after Superintendent Eddie Johnson visited ABC7 and talked about decreasing crime numbers and overall violence in Chicago.

"I think some of our more challenging, communities, it's just imperative that police and the community work together to reduce this gun violence," Superintendent Johnson said. "We just have too many guns on the streets of Chicago."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimechicago shootingmass shootingChicagoGresham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
4 wounded, including 13-year-old boy, in Lawndale block party shooting
Teen girl killed, 5 wounded in Lawndale shooting
Top Stories
Teen girl killed, 5 wounded in Lawndale shooting
4 wounded in Lawndale block party shooting
Boy, 3, killed in South Side house fire ID'd
Worker killed in Englewood while building pool deck
Chicago police fatally shoot pit bull that killed woman in South Deering
Deep stuff: Chicago will be site of US Pizza Museum
Venezuelan President Maduro targeted by drones with explosives, officials say
Train-truck collision scatters frozen chicken nuggets for blocks
Show More
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
Mother, daughter killed in Hoffman Estates crash
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Lollapalooza 2018: Festival goers endure hot temperatures on Day 3
More News