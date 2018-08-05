8 wounded in Gresham shooting; At least 30 shot in Chicago Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Dozens of people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Sunday, police said.
At least 30 people have been shot since midnight and one person was killed. Police said at Stroger Hospital, only immediate family members of victims are being allowed in the emergency room.
Since Friday night, 48 people have been shot and six people killed.
In one shooting in the Gresham neighborhood, eight people were wounded, police said.
Police said a group of people, three teens and five adults, were standing in a courtyard in the 1300-block of West 76th Street at about 12:40 a.m. when several people approached on foot and opened fire at the group. The victims range in age from 14-years-old to 35 years-old.
Several had multiple gunshot wounds. All of them were transported to area hospitals and all are expected to survive.
No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.
In addition to the shooting in Gresham, a pair of shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood left a teen girl killed and nine people wounded.
Police said two gunman got out of a white Impala and shot four people at a block party in the 1600-block of South Avers Avenue at about 12:02 a.m. Later Sunday morning, a 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people wounded, including an 11-year-old boy in a shooting in the 1300-block of South Millard Avenue
This comes just days after Superintendent Eddie Johnson visited ABC7 and talked about decreasing crime numbers and overall violence in Chicago.
"I think some of our more challenging, communities, it's just imperative that police and the community work together to reduce this gun violence," Superintendent Johnson said. "We just have too many guns on the streets of Chicago."