CHICAGO (WLS) --The condition of the 91-year-old man who was attacked while walking in Chinatown is improving, according to his family.
Yen Jit Wong was sucker punched by 45-year-old Alexander Taylor as he was walking on Wentworth Avenue near 24th Street on Sept. 18. Wong fell, landing him in intensive care at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Wong's family told ABC7 Eyewitness News Wednesday that Wong has been moved out of the intensive care unit and a feeding tube that had been placed has been removed. Wong is still unable to eat or speak and his throat is very sore. His family said a gastronomy tube was inserted so hospital staff can feed him through the tube.
"My grandfather wasn't a threat to anybody in the community. He's 91. He enjoyed taking walks in the community," Wong's grandson, Jeremi Yu, previously told ABC7 Eyewitness News.
Wong's family said he hit his head on the ground and has bleeding around his brain as well as a broken collarbone. They said at the time of the attack, Wong was on his way home after having lunch with his son.
Michael Bazarek, a Chicago Police sergeant who was off-duty at the time, witnessed the attack and said Taylor had been acting strangely leading up to the punch.
"Going from gibberish to unintelligible comments, talking at the sky, talking at the sidewalk, and frightening people," he said.
Upon arrival at the Chicago police lockup, Taylor spat on a government official through the bars of his cell and then smeared feces on the door and walls of his cell. He was placed on a psychiatric hold at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Authorities said he has been held for psychiatric reasons in the past as well.
Taylor was charged with three felony counts related to this attack: one count of aggravated battery of a victim over the age of 50, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one count of aggravated battery in a public place.
Taylor has a history of violence against others, with a class X attempted murder charge on his record and a 2006 conviction of aggravated battery, as well as a history of self-harming behavior. He has also failed to appear in court 13 times.