AAA, first responders share safety tips for drivers on National Move Over Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AAA and the Illinois Broadcasters Association held a press conference Wednesday to educate motorists on National Move Over Awareness Day.

The point of the PSA campaign is to inform stranded motorists, emergency responders, tow truck operators and all other motorists on best practices for staying safe when vehicles are pulled over on the side of roadways.

AAA was joined by the Auto Club Group, IBA, Illinois State Police and the Chicago Fire Department at the AAA Chicago fleet garage, 613 Union Avenue.

About 200 roadside workers and first responders lose their life per year and many more are injured in roadside crashes, according to AAA.