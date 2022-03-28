women's history month

Chicago honors ABC7 employee Teresa Sieminska for Women's History Month

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago honors ABC7 employee Teresa Sieminska for Women's History Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is paying tribute to women in the community in reflection of Women's History Month, and one of ABC7's very own is being honored.

Teresa Sieminska works as a custodian at ABC7 Chicago.

She's a Polish immigrant and takes pride in her job.

RELATED: Chicago Women's History Center in Logan Square spotlights city's feminist leaders

Sieminska said she always knew her job was important but the COVID pandemic shined a spotlight on essential workers like her.

She said being featured on a billboard and on the city's website for Women's History Month feels amazing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopwomen's history monthwomen
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH
Our Chicago: Women work to educate, protect young Chicago girls
Amy Morton blazes trail in Chicago area's restaurant industry
Alexis Hopkins becomes 1st woman drafted by professional baseball team
Englewood students inspired by women's empowerment brunch
TOP STORIES
Full list of 2022 Oscar winners
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage after joke at wife's expense
See all 2022 Oscars red carpet looks
CTA worker charged in Red Line station shooting: VIDEO
Best Oscars jokes from Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and more
Brown Sugar Bakery damaged after apparent hit-and-run crash
Oak Park woman says unwanted shoes keep showing up on doorstep
Show More
Witness recounts moments after teen falls to death from free fall ride
Chicago rally continues to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Driver caught on video punching 73-year-old pedestrian in parking lot
Florida tiger attack: Man mauled after trying to pet animal
Naomi Irion update: Exclusive interview with missing teen's family
More TOP STORIES News