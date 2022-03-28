CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is paying tribute to women in the community in reflection of Women's History Month, and one of ABC7's very own is being honored.
Teresa Sieminska works as a custodian at ABC7 Chicago.
She's a Polish immigrant and takes pride in her job.
Sieminska said she always knew her job was important but the COVID pandemic shined a spotlight on essential workers like her.
She said being featured on a billboard and on the city's website for Women's History Month feels amazing.
Chicago honors ABC7 employee Teresa Sieminska for Women's History Month
