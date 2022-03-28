Chicago honors ABC7 employee Teresa Sieminska for Women's History Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is paying tribute to women in the community in reflection of Women's History Month, and one of ABC7's very own is being honored.Teresa Sieminska works as a custodian at ABC7 Chicago.She's a Polish immigrant and takes pride in her job.Sieminska said she always knew her job was important but the COVID pandemic shined a spotlight on essential workers like her.She said being featured on a billboard and on the city's website for Women's History Month feels amazing.