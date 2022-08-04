Governor JB Pritzker announces increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortions

Governor JB Pritzker speaks on expanding funding for reproductive services in Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday an expansion in funding for reproductive health.

Governor Pritzker said that beginning September 1, the state would be increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for abortion services by 20 percent.

"No matter how terrible other states treat women and their bodily autonomy, as long as I'm governor of Illinois, we will continue to protect and support reproductive health providers and safeguard reproductive freedoms."

Illinois Department of Public Health will also expand the Illinois family planning program with an additional $2 million in grants for providers offering family planning services.

"This additional investment means more Illinoisans will receive quality, accessible family planning services like pregnancy testing, basic fertility services, STD tests and cancer screenings," Pritzker said.

The governor made the announcement at a press conference introducing new IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.