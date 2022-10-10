Columbus Day Parade returns to Chicago's Loop, Indigenous People's Day events planned

Looking for things to do on Columbus Day? The 2022 holiday parade will kick of in the Loop and Indigenous People's Day events are also planned.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A big crowd is expecting to fill downtown Chicago on Monday afternoon for the city's annual Columbus Day parade.

The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, which serves the Chicagoland area, will welcome all to this year's parade. The day will begin with a mass at the shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii and then a wreath laying ceremony in Arrigo Park.

Many attendees will then make their way to the Columbus Day parade, hosted by ABC7's Val Warner, Ryan Chiaverini, that will kick off in the Loop at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, many are also celebrating Indigenous People's Day.

A two-day festival got underway in Chicago on Sunday at the Logan Square Auditorium, showcasing indigenous artists. Monday's performances will move to the Old Town School of Folk Music. Organizers said Chicago is home to 75,000 tribal members.

Columbus Day has become a controversial holiday over the years as people push to remove statues of Christopher Columbus and rename the holiday.

Indigenous People's Day arose as an alternative to Columbus Day. Native Americans have protested, saying Columbus represents the violent history of colonization in the western hemisphere.

Community leaders are planning to gather Monday in Rogers Park to talk about Indigenous People's Day.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Day Parade is in its 70th year in Chicago.

Chicago Columbus Day Parade closures

Upper Wacker Drive from Wabash Avenue to Franklin Street

State Street from Kinzie Street to Wacker Drive

State Street from Wacker Drive to Van Buren

Van Buren to Congress Parkway

OMEC did not say when streets would reopen.

If you can't attend the parade in person, You can watch it live right here on ABC7.

