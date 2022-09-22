Anne Heche worth: Battle escalates over late actress's estate

A battle is brewing over the estate of Anne Heche, who died in a car crash in August.

The actress left behind two sons and an unknown amount of wealth.

Her 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, was temporarily named Special Administrator of her estate after claiming Heche died without a will.

However, now, Heche's ex-partner and father of the couple's 13-year-old son, James Tupper, is taking on Laffoon. He claims Heche left him in charge.

Heche has a memoir coming out in January. Laffoon argues this needs to be resolved before then.