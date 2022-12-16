IL Republican Adam Kinzinger gives solemn farewell speech to U.S. House

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger slammed MAGA Republicans in his farewell speech to the U.S. House of Representatives.

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- In a solemn speech in the U.S. House of Representatives, Adam Kinzinger slammed MAGA Republicans and said farewell.

Kinzinger was one of only two Republican members on the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Had I known that standing up for truth would cost me my job, friendships, and even my personal security, I would, without hesitation, do it all over again. I can rest easy at night knowing that I fulfilled my oath to the office. I know many in this institution cannot do the same," he said.

Thursday night Kinzinger spoke against all this still spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.

"Unfortunately, we now live in a world where lies trump truth, where democracy is being challenged by authoritarianism," he said. "If we, America's elected leaders, do not search within ourselves for a way out, I fear that this great experiment will fall into the ash heap of history. To millions of Americans looking for solutions, not lies, it is up to us to ensure that this ship does not sink."

Kinzinger has not said if he plans to run for office again in the future.