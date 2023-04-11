The Chicago Police Board president announces recommendation for the officer who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo last year.

Interim CPD superintendent recommends officer who fatally shot Adam Toledo be fired

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Interim Police Superintendent Eric Carter recommended that the Chicago Police Board fire Officer Eric Stillman.

Stillman shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo following a foot chase two years ago.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Police Board president announces opinion in fatal Chicago police shooting of Adam Toledo

Carter's predecessor, David Brown, had only recommended a five-day suspension for the officer.

But, in documents filed with the Chicago Police Board, Carter said the officer violated seven department policies.

The Cook County State's Attorney has declined to press criminal charges in the case.

READ MORE | Adam Toledo shooting: Calls for justice continue 1 year after teen fatally shot by CPD

The video in the player above is from a previous report.