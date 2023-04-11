Interim Chicago police superintendent recommends firing officer who shot Adam Toledo

Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Eric Carter has recommended the Chicago Police Board fire Officer Eric Stillman in the shooting of Adam Toledo.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Eric Carter has recommended the Chicago Police Board fire an officer blamed for the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

It's been two years since Adam Toledo was shot and killed by a police officer. Officer Eric Stillman had chased the 13-year-old into an alley in Little Village in March 2021.

He fired a single shot into the boy's chest, a split second after Toledo dropped a handgun and raised his hands.

Now, formal disciplinary charges have been filed with the Chicago Police Board to potentially fire Stillman.

It comes at the recommendation of Interim Police Superintendent Eric Carter, who states that the officer violated several department policies including unlawful or unnecessary use of his firearm.

Carter's predecessor David Brown had only recommended a five-day suspension for the officer. The Cook County state's attorney declined to press any criminal charges in the case.

The police board will hold hearings on Stillman's potential termination beginning May 1.

Stillman's attorney Tim Grace releasing a statement to the Sun-Times saying in part that his team, "Is very disappointed in the Chicago Police Board and very disappointed in COPA that they don't recognize the difficulty that all police officers have."

Grace also said that Chicago police are in dangerous situations every day and that the police oversight is tone deaf.

ABC7 has reached out to the Toledo family for comment.