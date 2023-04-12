Family of 13-year-old shot by Chicago police finds hope, relief in news that officer could be fired

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week the acting superintendent of the Chicago Police Department recommended that the officer who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in 2021 should be fired. That officer's case is now going before the Police Board.

Toledo's mother and other family members shared their reactions to news the officer involved in his death could be fired, calling it a "brave decision."

"Everything around me reminds me of my son," said Elizabeth Toledo, Adam's mother. "It's one more step to getting justice for my son. He didn't deserve, he didn't deserve that."

"Hope came to us because now we see that someone is listening to what we are going through," said Maria Perez, Adam's aunt.

"A little bit of relief, a little," said Adam's sister, Esmeraldo. "It brought us hope because it's a sign toward justice for Adam."

In March 2021, 13-year-old Toledo is seen on Chicago police camera video running away, then dropping what appears to be a weapon and raising his hands. Then, Officer Eric Stillman shoots the teenager in the chest.

CPD Interim Superintendent Eric Carter has formally filed administrative charges against Stillman and he could be fired pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.

"We are all humans but we have to be responsible for our actions," Adam's mother said. "Sometimes it's just too much, but I have to speak for my son. I'm his voice now. He's not here to defend himself."

"We miss him," Perez said. "There is an empty space that will never be filled."

The police board hearing is scheduled for May 1. Stillman's attorney said they look forward to presenting Stillman's case and they believe his actions will be deemed justified.