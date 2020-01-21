adler planetarium

Adler Planetarium celebrates 90 years with new logo

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Adler Planetarium is celebrating 90 years with a brand new look.

The planetarium revealed its' new logo and brand Monday, reminding everyone to "look up" and enjoy the world.

In a press release, the Adler said its' new symbol that reminds us all to look up and explore the universe together because it takes everyone to do science.

The Adler said the new brand is meant to act as a "beacon of hope for anyone who thought science was inaccessible."

The planetarium is currently offering free entry through Wednesday, January 22.

For more information on admission and events visit their website at adlerplanetarium.org.
