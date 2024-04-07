Final countdown begins for total solar eclipse gatherings in Carbondale, Chicago's Adler Planetarium

The final countdown to the solar eclipse 2024 has begun Sunday for Chicago's Adler Planetarium and in Carbondale, Ill., which is in the path of totality.

The final countdown to the solar eclipse 2024 has begun Sunday for Chicago's Adler Planetarium and in Carbondale, Ill., which is in the path of totality.

The final countdown to the solar eclipse 2024 has begun Sunday for Chicago's Adler Planetarium and in Carbondale, Ill., which is in the path of totality.

The final countdown to the solar eclipse 2024 has begun Sunday for Chicago's Adler Planetarium and in Carbondale, Ill., which is in the path of totality.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The final countdown has begun Sunday ahead of the total solar eclipse on Monday.

Millions of people will be looking up to the sky to witness the eclipse, and viewing locations across Illinois have been preparing for the phenomenon.

Total solar eclipse in Southern Illinois

You will only see a true total solar eclipse in southern Illinois, where the largest city in the path of totality is Carbondale.

RELATED: April 8 partial solar eclipse times and magnitudes across the United States

The eclipse begins around 12:43 p.m. Central Time. In Carbondale, about 50% of the sun will be covered by about 1:27 p.m., then half an hour later the big show will begin at 1:59 p.m. Carbondale will experience a total solar eclipse that is expected to last about four minutes and 10 seconds before the moon moves out of the area.

Lots of locals are packing up to head south for the weekend, excited to bask in a total eclipse.

A team from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago is headed down to Carbondale to emcee a watch party at Southern Illinois University's Saluki Stadium. So is University of Chicago astronomy professor Josh Frieman and dozens of his students.

"We're going to be in a football stadium at Southern Illinois University. I imagine the cheering will be as loud or louder than if they're football team just scored a touchdown," he said.

2024 solar eclipse will give Chicago quite a show

But just because totality is down south doesn't mean there won't be a show here in the city.

In fact, Chicago should experience about 94% eclipse coverage, and the Adler is ready for it.

READ MORE: Adler Planetarium solar eclipse celebrations include free outdoor event, eclipse glasses giveaway

"We'll be doing a big eclipse event here at the planetarium, a free outdoor event called Eclipse Encounter," said Hunter Miller, public observing educator at the Adler. "You'll be able to look at some projections of the solar eclipse through telescopes. We'll be handing out a limited supply of solar viewers to make sure you can safely look at the eclipse."

The timeline for the eclipse in Chicago is a little different, since it's not in the path of totality. The city's partial solar eclipse will begin around 12:51 p.m., and by 1:33 p.m. nearly 50% of the sun will be covered. By 2:07 p.m., Chicago will be at our maximum solar eclipse coverage, 93.9%.

SAFETY FIRST: Everything you need to enjoy the eclipse safely including solar glasses and more

In the former Hancock building, 360 Chicago will also be open and hosting a viewing party.

"We've got unobstructed views, so our guests will be able to follow the path of the eclipse as it moves through the Chicago sky," said Nichole Benolken, managing director.

The show in the sky will be over in Chicago around 3:21 p.m.

Solar eclipse glasses: Wear them the entire eclipse, don't take them off!

If you're watching the eclipse in Chicago or anywhere outside complete totality, make sure you are using your solar eclipse viewing glasses and keep them on the entire time.

The only time it is considered safe to look directly at the sun is during the brief total phase of the eclipse, when coverage is at 100%, which in Southern Illinois will last just a bit more than four minutes.

The moment the moon moves to even 99% coverage, you will sustain eye injuries, which can be severe, NASA warns.