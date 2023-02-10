Adorable toddler realizes he can walk, lets out 'little dinosaur noises' | VIDEO

A one-year-old couldn't quite believe his own eyes when he realized he could walk, letting out "little dinosaur noises."

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. -- A one-year-old couldn't quite believe his own eyes when he realized that he could walk, letting out "little dinosaur noises," as his mother wrote on Instagram.

Video of the wonderful moment was recorded by Alissa Pagels-Minor and shows Journey successfully taking his first steps at the family home in Woodland Hills, California. The adorable toddler then takes a break to look around himself, his eyes open wide with excitement.

B. Pagels-Minor told Storyful that Journey was a miracle, as the couple went through hardship to bring him to the world.

They added that their mother, who died in 2012, should have turned 59 on the day Journey took his first real steps.

"It was a beautiful moment for him to choose to walk then, of all times," they said, "because he had barely even stood up consistently until that day."

Pagels-Minor uploaded the footage to Facebook and addressed their mother in the caption, saying: "It's only fitting that he decides today is the day he gets his legs. Your legacy is in good hands."