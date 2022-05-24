Health & Fitness

'Mayor of the NICU' leaves suburban hospital for 1st time ahead of 1st birthday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
11-month-old child with rare disease goes home for 1st time

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A little boy who has spent his whole life in a suburban hospital went home for the first time.

Eleven-month-old Max Do was born with congenital sodium diarrhea, a condition that prevents him from absorbing nutrients from food.

Advocate Children's Hospital said there are as few as 50 cases ever reported, with Max having the only case of his specific mutation.

Max was treated at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge. His parents took him home for the first time Monday.

"We take everything day by day, but overall, we're really happy and grateful," mom Kim Nguyen said. "You can see Max is a really happy baby. Every time he smiles, it's amazing. I just want to see him smile."

"Having a child in the NICU makes you slow down a little bit," Dan Do, Max's dad, said. "You appreciate the small things. My favorite thing is when I'm reading to him and he looks up at me and knowing that he knows 'this is dad. This is family.'"

Max was known as the "mayor" of the neonatal intensive care unit, where he crawled, ate his first bites of food and took his first steps.
.
He turns one on June 4.
Related topics:
health & fitnesspark ridgechildren's healthhospital
