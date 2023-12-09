Hundreds of affordable homes remain vacant amid Chicago housing crisis: Illinois Answers Project

As a major housing crisis grips the city of Chicago, the Illinois Answers Project takes a closer look at the Chicago Housing Authority.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As a major housing crisis grips the city of Chicago, some people are pointing a finger at the Chicago Housing Authority.

An investigation by the Illinois Answers Project and Block Club Chicago found the CHA is sitting on nearly 500 empty homes in its affordable housing program.

In all, CHA owns about 2,900 scattered-site residences, but records obtained by Illinois Answers Project show one out of every six of the homes is empty.

Neighbors who live near these vacant properties say they worry for their safety, because the empty homes have become a magnet for crime.

CHA officials repeatedly declined requests from Block Club and the Illinois Answers Project to discuss the scattered-site program in an interview.

In a statement, CHA spokesman Matthew Aguilar said the CHA "is not satisfied with this vacancy rate and has prioritized funding to bring vacant units and buildings back into service."

Emeline Posner from Illinois Answers Project joined ABC7 for a discussion on the issue.

You can read the full report at illinoisanswers.org.