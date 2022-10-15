AI generated fashion to make historic debut at Chicago's Runway LatinX this weekend

Pivoting in Heels is closing out Hispanic Heritage Month with a three day event centered around empowering women.

Runway LatinX is fusing together food and fashion to provide a fun experience for everyone. This year's theme is "the Reboot".

The runway show on Saturday will begin with A VIP reception featuring renowned local chefs and mixologists, followed by a catwalk featuring national and international designers.

Sunday will be a full day dedicated to women's empowerment complete with an influencer panel, fashion presentation and shopping!

Designer Panni Margot of Argentina will present the first runway show generated by artificial intelligence at Runway Latinx in Chicago thanks to the designs created by OpenAI.

This is the first time in history that AI has created a collection for a designer, and the people that will come to the event will be part of history that is being made on the runway.