Annual 3-day Runway Latinx returns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Runway Latinx (RLx) will return Friday.

The three-day event will help celebrate Latin and Hispanic culture to close out Hispanic Heritage Month.

RELATED: National Association for Down Syndrome holds 'Stand Out' fashion show in Glen Ellyn

RLx is a platform that features local and international designers on the runway for three days, and gives all those in fashion an opportunity to express their creativity and expand their market -- without limits.

The 2023 Runway Latinx will be hosted by Pivoting in Heels, a digital nonprofit motivated to empower women and provide them with insight and professional tips to successfully pivot through every area of their lives. Additionally, part of the profits will be used to raise funds for internship scholarships presented to Latinas and other BIPOC women.

Runway Latinx "Ritual of Fashion" runs Friday through Sunday at CineCity Studios in Chicago.

Tickets can be purchased here.