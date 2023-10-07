Dress for Success to hit the runway in fashion show fundraiser, 'Women Wine & Wardrobe'

Dress for Success is ready to hit the runway for the return of its highly anticipated fashion show fundraiser, 'Women Wine & Wardrobe.'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dress for Success is ready to hit the runway for the return of its highly anticipated fashion show fundraiser, "Women Wine & Wardrobe. It steps off Thursday, October 12, at the stunning Baker McKenzie venue (300 E Randolph St Ste 5000).

Guests will enjoy an enchanting evening of wine, cocktails, and fashion, all while overlooking the picturesque Lake Michigan and the iconic Chicago skyline.

The event promises an unforgettable experience curated by Belinda Chang, Chicago's only James Beard Award-winning Sommelier. Alongside her are a selection of award-winning female chefs and woman-powered food and drink brands from Mariano's, offering delectable pairings that will captivate the senses. Highlights include Chef Becky Pendola (Virtue), Chef Leigh Omilinsky (Daisies), Amanda Puck (Mariano's) and Shira Ballon (Dark Matter Coffee). As models grace the runway with styles curated by Robin Harris, the esteemed owner of Model Atelier, a pop-up boutique will be on-site, allowing guests to shop specially curated fashion items. As an added bonus, one fortunate VIP attendee will walk away with a prize experience valued at over $500. What's New This Year? VIP Experience! This year, Dress For Success will introduce an exclusive VIP experience, offering early access from 5-6 pm to indulge in glam hair and makeup touch-ups by Ulta Beauty. The VIP ticket includes an aperitif reception with Belinda Chang and her chef friends. Early shopping access and auction participation provide an opportunity to secure unique finds. VIP guests will also be treated to a personal meet and greet with DFS's Founding Board in the pre-show salon, followed by premium seating during the runway show. Supporting a Transformative Mission Dress for Success Central made a profound impact in 2022, serving over 800 women in Chicago and Illinois, offering them over 1500 services including career counseling and empowerment tools. This year's fundraiser is a crucial stepping stone toward expanding this mission of transformation and empowerment.

Sponsors include Ulta Beauty, Baker McKenzie, Cintas, Promote Leaders LLC, FedEx, and Adecco, Kirkland & Ellis, Gallagher Bassett, AAR Corp, Zurich.

Event Details and Ticketing - Purchase HERE:

General Admission Ticket: $125.00

Includes access from 6-8 pm

Small bites, cocktails, fashion show, and a swag bag.

VIP Ticket: $200.00

Early Admission from 5-6 pm

VIP access including glam hair and makeup touch-ups by Ulta Beauty

Aperitif reception with Belinda Chang and her chef friends

Early shopping access and auction participation, Meet and greet with DFS Founding Board

Premium seating for the runway show

Unable to Attend? Your Support Matters: For those who can't attend the event but still wish to contribute, you can make a direct donation:

Supporting Career Advancement: $100 (Provide upskilling and reskilling opportunities)

Supporting Clothing Services: $25 (Equip a woman with interview attire)

For more information, visit https://worldwidecentral.dressforsuccess.org.