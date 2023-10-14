Chicago Fashionbar Week celebrates beauty, fashion and diversity on Magnificent Mile

It's that time of the season for Chicago Fashion Week, powered by FashionBar LLC.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's that time of the season for Chicago Fashion Week, powered by FashionBar LLC.

The dynamic event, also known as "The Shows," runs October 15th to October 22nd at Water Tower Place on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. It is the ultimate celebration of fashion, beauty and culture in the Windy City.

The year's celebrity host is model ShaRaun from 'America's Next Top Model' Cycle 11. In addition to the glitz and glam, Chicago Fashionbar Week also benefits non-profits Mary E Smith Foundation, AIDs Healthcare Foundation and Howard Brown Health.

Fashionbar CEO Tony Long visited ABC 7 to talk about what attendees can look forward to this year.