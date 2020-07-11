Quick Tip

Quick Tip: Be cautious when hiring companies for air conditioning work in hot weather

By and Ann Pistone
Here's a quick Air Conditioning tip: The heat is on this summer, and that means scammers are preying on your air conditioning needs.

The Better Business Bureau actually sent out an alert about this, saying that scammers could be knocking on your door asking if you need a service done, or there could be bad companies out there who won't follow through after you hire them.

The best thing you can do is research a company before you hire them; make sure you are researching them on Google and with the Better Business Bureau.

Also it's always a good idea to get two or three different estimates, if you have time. Compare those before you buy.
