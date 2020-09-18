Andrew Freund sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder of son AJ in Crystal Lake

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6436087" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AJ Freund's father Andrew is set to appear in court Friday to possibly accept a plea deal.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- AJ Freund's father Andrew appeared in court Friday and accepted a plea deal.He was sentenced to 30 years in prison: 11 years for aggravated battery of a child, 14 years for involuntary manslaughter and 5 years for concealment of a homicidal death. The judge ordered all sentences to be served consecutively.The Crystal Lake boy, AJ, was beaten to death in April 2019, and his remains were later found in a shallow grave. Freund was charged with first-degree murder.AJ's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, pleaded guilty last December. She is now serving a 35-year prison sentence.Andrew Polovin, a former DCFS worker pleaded not guilty Thursday to child endangerment and reckless conduct charges in the case.A status hearing in Polovin's case has been scheduled for Oct. 29. He faces between two to five years behind bars or probation.A second former DCFS employee, Carlos Acosta, is also facing charges, He is scheduled to be arraigned next week.DCFS declined to comment on the charges against their former employees.