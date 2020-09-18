Andrew Freund sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder of son AJ in Crystal Lake

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- AJ Freund's father Andrew appeared in court Friday and accepted a plea deal.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison: 11 years for aggravated battery of a child, 14 years for involuntary manslaughter and 5 years for concealment of a homicidal death. The judge ordered all sentences to be served consecutively.

The Crystal Lake boy, AJ, was beaten to death in April 2019, and his remains were later found in a shallow grave. Freund was charged with first-degree murder.

EMBED More News Videos

AJ Freund's father Andrew is set to appear in court Friday to possibly accept a plea deal.



RELATED: AJ Freund murder: JoAnn Cunningham gets 35-year prison sentence in beating death of 5-year-old son
EMBED More News Videos

"I love him and I miss him and there's nothing I wouldn't do to bring him back," Cunningham told the court.



AJ's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, pleaded guilty last December. She is now serving a 35-year prison sentence.

Andrew Polovin, a former DCFS worker pleaded not guilty Thursday to child endangerment and reckless conduct charges in the case.

RELATED: AJ Freund murder: Former DCFS worker who oversaw Crystal Lake boy's case pleads not guilty

A status hearing in Polovin's case has been scheduled for Oct. 29. He faces between two to five years behind bars or probation.

RELATED: Crystal Lake home of murdered boy demolished
EMBED More News Videos

Crews demolished the Crystal Lake house where police said five-year-old A.J. Freund was murdered by his parents Wednesday morning.



A second former DCFS employee, Carlos Acosta, is also facing charges, He is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

DCFS declined to comment on the charges against their former employees.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crystal lakemurderchild deathdepartment of children and family services
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Will, Kankakee county area sees COVID-19 restrictions easing
1 fatally struck in I-290 hit-and-run after fleeing stolen car, police say
Video: Man knocked out during fight over social distancing in south suburbs
Police identify woman found dismembered in luggage
Trump says US will have 100M vaccine doses by 2021
Dems propose canceling $50K in student loan debt per person
CFD gets new contract while Chicago police remain without
Show More
You won't be able to download TikTok starting Sunday
Postal worker shot with paintballs day after another shot with real gun
CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash
Barbados seeks to drop Queen Elizabeth II as head of state
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania town hall
More TOP STORIES News