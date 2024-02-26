Northwestern specialist speaks on impact of Alabama embryo ruling, IVF

A Northwestern specialist joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about the impact of the Alabama Supreme Court's recent ruling on embryos and IVF.

A Northwestern specialist joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about the impact of the Alabama Supreme Court's recent ruling on embryos and IVF.

A Northwestern specialist joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about the impact of the Alabama Supreme Court's recent ruling on embryos and IVF.

A Northwestern specialist joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about the impact of the Alabama Supreme Court's recent ruling on embryos and IVF.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Northwestern reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about the impact of Alabama's recent ruling on embryos.

Some fertility treatments are still on hold in Alabama.

And there's concern that a court ruling there could have far-reaching effects.

Last week, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that embryos are humans and that destroying them could be a crime.

SEE ALSO: Alabama lawmakers are planning legislation to 'protect' IVF | Here's the latest

That led to major hospitals and clinics in that state pausing in vitro fertility treatments in women.

There are multiple proposals in the Alabama House and Senate that could restore IVF access in the state, authored by both Democrats and Republicans.

Dr. Eve Feinberg, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist with Northwestern Hospital, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.