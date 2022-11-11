WATCH LIVE

Aldi wedding: Michigan couple ties knot after walking down grocery aisle

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, November 11, 2022 6:12PM
Aldi wedding winners Jessica Bonjanowski and Michael Hurd of Southgate, MI tied the knot earlier this week at the Aldi Insights Center in Batavia, IL.

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aldi is known for it's no-frills approach to groceries. Now, the west suburban-based company is getting into weddings.

Hundreds of couples from across the country competed for a chance to get married at Aldi.

SEE ALSO | Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress

The winners were Jessica Bojanowski and Michael Hurd from Southgate, Michigan.

They tied the knot earlier this week at the Aldi Insights Center in Batavia. And as a wedding present, they got a gift card for free groceries for a year!

