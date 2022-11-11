Aldi wedding: Michigan couple ties knot after walking down grocery aisle

Aldi wedding winners Jessica Bonjanowski and Michael Hurd of Southgate, MI tied the knot earlier this week at the Aldi Insights Center in Batavia, IL.

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aldi is known for it's no-frills approach to groceries. Now, the west suburban-based company is getting into weddings.

Hundreds of couples from across the country competed for a chance to get married at Aldi.

The winners were Jessica Bojanowski and Michael Hurd from Southgate, Michigan.

They tied the knot earlier this week at the Aldi Insights Center in Batavia. And as a wedding present, they got a gift card for free groceries for a year!