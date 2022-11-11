Aldi wedding: Michigan couple ties knot after walking down grocery aisle

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aldi is known for it's no-frills approach to groceries. Now, the west suburban-based company is getting into weddings.
Hundreds of couples from across the country competed for a chance to get married at Aldi.
SEE ALSO | Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress
The winners were Jessica Bojanowski and Michael Hurd from Southgate, Michigan.
They tied the knot earlier this week at the Aldi Insights Center in Batavia. And as a wedding present, they got a gift card for free groceries for a year!