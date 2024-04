Say 'I don't' to fake online wedding vendors with these helpful tips from the BBB

Wedding season is coming up and scammers are on the prowl. Beware of fake online vendors with this quick tip.

Don't let scammers ruin your big day.

Before saying "I do," make sure to say "I don't" before falling victim to fake online wedding vendors.

They're disguised as everything from dresses to flowers and decorations.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers can easily steal photos to make it look like they're reputable vendors online.

Make sure there is a physical address and local contact number available.

Never give out personal information or pay for services until you have met in person.

Remind vendors of your timeline.