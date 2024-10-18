19-year-old man killed in Zion shooting ID'd; 18-year-old injured: officials

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, in the north suburbs on Thursday morning, officials said.

Zion police said officers responded to a home in the 2500-block of Gilead Avenue for a report of a shooting just before 8 a.m.

Officers found two men who had been shot. The victims were transported to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where one of them was pronounced dead on Friday morning.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the man who died as 19-year-old Alexander Bailey of Waukegan.

Police said the second victim, an 18-year-old Zion man, remains in surgery in an attempt to save his life.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 847-872-8000.