Black-owned 'Alexander James Whiskey' aims to keep family tradition alive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Black-owned Chicago whiskey company is keeping family legacy alive in every bottle.

"Alexander James Whiskey" prides itself on premium taste for the whiskey enthusiast and cocktail connoisseur. The straight bourbon whiskey is aged three years in charred oak barrels to give it its smooth and rich flavor.

Inspired by his grandfather, founder Jesse Steward Junior named the company after his son, Alexander James, to continue their family's tradition of sharing history through storytelling over a glass of whiskey.

Steward and mixologist Brandee Dyson, CEO of "Drinks by a Diva", joined ABC 7's Mark Rivera and Samantha Chatman, to mix a few drinks and reveal the special limited edition bottle in store for Juneteenth.

You will find a list of stores to purchase your own bottle at alexanderjameswhiskey.com.