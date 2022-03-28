localish

Common Ground Spirits encourage unity, human connection with sustainable spirits

By Silvio Carrillo & Victoria Vallecorse
EMBED <>More Videos

Best friends build common ground with artisanal spirits

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Common Ground Spirits is building connection and community one cocktail at a time. And for owners Julian Peebles and Tory Brown, it's more than spirits, it's a mindset.

Peebles and Brown are coworkers turned lifelong friends dedicated to cultivating artisanal spirits that unite. They launched Common Ground Spirits in 2020 and began creating gin and bourbon expressions from local California bounty.

"Common Ground Spirits was founded during a time that the country seemed very divided," explained Peebles. "If we could all find common ground and learn to have a conversation with somebody, learn to get to know them for who they are, learn more about them, then this world would be a better place."

The company currently has two gin expressions: "Black Currant & Thyme" and "Basil & Elderflower." Both incorporate hand-selected blends of the finest botanicals.

"Our gin is a contemporary gin, which means it's not juniper forward," said Brown. "And it is drinkable neat or over ice, as well as with your favorite cocktail."

The best friends were intentional with the label, which embodies human connection and solidarity.

"This is a backward C and a G, you'll see that it's kind of interwoven together," described Peebles. "That represents the interconnection that we all have together."

He added, "We all have feelings, we all have thoughts and emotions. If we could all take the time to sit down and have a conversation and talk to somebody about who they are, what they represent, we might just learn something."

With 46 placements and counting, Brown and Peebles continue to expand Common Ground Spirits throughout California and mentor those interested in the industry along the way.

"If you have a passion for something, that's your drive," said Brown. "It drove us to what we're doing right now."

For more information, visit here and follow @commongroundspirits on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livermoreberkeleykgowhiskeylocalishalcoholcocktail
LOCALISH
Taste the best beer in the country at this hometown brewery
Best friends build common ground with artisanal spirits
1 million pounds of parmesan go into this popular cheese snack
Disney donates over 11,000 books to kids in need
TOP STORIES
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, Chris Rock won't press charges
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
1 killed in shooting blocks away from Wrigley Field
See all 2022 Oscars red carpet looks
IL reports 1,309 new COVID cases, 14 deaths
'CODA' wins best picture at Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
Witness video shows cars, trucks crashing during Pa. highway pileup
Show More
8-year-old helps north suburban food bank fight hunger
'Don't Say Gay' bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
16 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking peace 'without delay' in talks
More TOP STORIES News