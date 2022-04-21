chicago proud

Chi-Town CATS youth cheer team leaves for world championships in Orlando

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago youth cheer team leaves for world championships

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thanks to an outpouring of support and donations from the community, the entire Chi-Town CATS Chicagoland Cheerleaders youth team left for Orlando Wednesday to compete in their first world championships.

The South Side non-profit team qualified to compete at the All-Star World Open Championship in Orlando but needed significant help funding their way to Florida.

RELATED: Chi-Town CATS youth cheer team to compete in world championships in Orlando

So over several days, team leaders collected donations online in hopes the whole team can attend. They eventually raised more than $20,000, allowing them to bring the entire team to Orlando.

The organization has entertained local audiences for more than 30 years, but this will be their first time on the world stage.

The team has prepared two routines. This moment, they say, is about sticking the landing, sticking together, and bringing home the gold.

Nicole Smith-Franklin, assistant director of Chi-Town Chicagoland Cheerleaders, said she's been overwhelmed by public generosity and support, and offered her most sincere thanks to everyone who helped the team get to this world stage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagochildrenchicago proudfundraisercheerleading
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Chicago organization delivers Easter meal to medical patients
Random act of kindness: Stranger buys Air Jordans for teen with autism
Kids spend spring break beautifying West Side
3 Chicago area high school teams make finals in M3 Challenge
TOP STORIES
2 kids still inside vehicle carjacked on North Side, police say
Willie Wilson gas giveaway locations named for 3rd event
Little Village mural honors child killed by stray bullet
How businesses, local governments are making green by going green
Woman critically injured in Lincoln Square shooting: CPD
Large Bedford Park fire struck out
Chicago Weather: Much warmer Thursday
Show More
Feds charge 21 people with COVID-related fraud
Global alert warns of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure
Political efforts to ease pain of gas prices under scrutiny
Man wins lawsuit against former employer over unwanted birthday party
John Wayne Gacy speaks from the great beyond in new Netflix docuseries
More TOP STORIES News