An Alsip, IL man narrowly escaped serious injury when a car crashed into his house on South Hamlin Avenue.

Man narrowly escapes serious injury when SUV crashes into his Alsip home

ALSIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A man in south suburban Alsip narrowly missed serious injury when an SUV crashed into his house on Sunday.

The man was in his bed, just feet from where a red SUV smashed through part of his home.

It happened on South Hamlin Avenue early in the morning.

The man said the SUV hit his car first, then the house.

ABC7 is working to find out more details from police about the driver involved in the crash and if that person is in custody.

Further information was not immediately available.