Chicago man dead after car crashes into electric pole, catches fire in Alsip, police say

ALSIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has died after his car hit an electric pole and caught fire in the southern suburbs early Friday morning, police said.

Police said the crash happened at about 2 a.m. at 115th Street and Central Avenue in Alsip. First responders were told two passing motorists pulled the driver, identified as 38-year-old Mark Winslow of Chicago, from his vehicle.

The Alsip Fire Department transported Winslow to Christ Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The Alsip Police Department and the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.