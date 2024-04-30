WATCH LIVE

Cyclist struck, killed in Melrose Park hit-and-run near Gottlieb Hospital, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 30, 2024 9:09PM
MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Melrose Park police say a bicyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near Gottlieb Hospital Tuesday.

Police said the cyclist was struck near the intersection of 7th and North Avenue, which is near the hospital, while he was biking westbound in the early morning hours.

The victim was a man in his 40s, but no further details have been released.

The driver did not stop and police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have surveillance video of the crash.

No further information was immediately available. If you have any information about this crash, please call Melrose Park police at 708-344-8409.

