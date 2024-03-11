Opening statements expected in trial for men accused of killing 7-year-old Amari Brown in 2015

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opening statements are expected Monday in the trial of the men accused in the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy in 2015.

Amari Brown was shot and killed on the Fourth of July in 2015 on the sidewalk in the 1100-block of North Harding Avenue in Humboldt Park just before midnight.

He was shot in the right side of the chest while watching fireworks, and taken by his father to Cook County Hospital, where he died.

Rasheed Martin and Jamal Joiner are charged with Brown's murder.

An unrelated 26-year-old woman was also shot.

The day after the boy's death, the then-Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy said that the bullet that killed the child was meant for his father.

McCarthy said Antonio Brown, who he referred to as a "ranking gang member," was the intended target of the attack.

