2021 AMAs performers: J.Lo to perform 'On My Way,' BTS to take stage with Coldplay

Superstar Jennifer Lopez will take the stage at Sunday's AMAs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
The three-time AMA winner and 2015 host will perform her new single "On My Way" from her upcoming romantic comedy "Marry Me," producers announced over the weekend.
K-pop sensation BTS was originally slated to join Megan Thee Stallion for the televised world premiere performance of "Butter," but the rap star pulled out, citing "an unexpected personal matter."
"Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @bts_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend. I'm so sad! I really can't wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!" she tweeted.
BTS is still scheduled to perform on their own and with Coldplay for the first live performance of "My Universe."
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who just dropped their debut album as Silk Sonic, will open the show. The duo is nominated for Favorite Music Video ("Leave The Door Open"), Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite R&B Song ("Leave The Door Open").
Other performers include Chlöe, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, The Creator, Walker Hayes, Zoe Wees and Givēon.
This year's fan-voted show is hosted by rapper Cardi B.
Here's what we know about the performances:
- 2021's most-nominated artist, singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, makes her AMA debut with a can't-miss performance. She's nominated in seven categories, including Artist of the Year.
- Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean will perform their duet "If I Didn't Love You."
- Kane Brown will perform "One Mississippi" from Tennessee State University.
- New Edition and New Kids on the Block will perform together for the first time.
- Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas will deliver the world premiere performance of "Lo Siento BB:/"
- Diplo will act as the show's musical curator, playing his songs throughout the telecast
- Måneskin will make their U.S. award show debut with a performance of "Beggin'"
- Mickey Guyton will perform "All American"
- Details about Tyler, The Creator's performance were not immediately available
- Walker Hayes will perform "Fancy Like"
- Zoe Wees will perform "Girls Like Us"
- Coldplay and BTS will join forces for their first live performance together of "My Universe"
- Chlöe will perform "Have Mercy"
Cardi B, a five-time American Music Award winner and 2018 performer, said she's excited to make her hosting debut in an announcement last week.
"I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to [executive producer] Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen," she said in a news release.
Olivia Rodrigo, in the first year she's eligible, is the leading nominee with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Five-time winner The Weeknd has six nominations, going up against Rodrigo in the Artist of the Year category along with BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake and Taylor Swift. Bad Bunny, R&B newcomer Givēon and Doja Cat each have five nominations.
The AMAs added new categories this year, including favorite trending song, favorite gospel artist and favorite Latin duo or group. Click here to see a full list of 2021 American Music Awards nominees.
The American Music Awards winners are determined entirely by fans. Voting is now closed. Nominees were derived from fan interactions like streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay between Sept. 25, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2021.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.