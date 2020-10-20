jobs hiring

Amazon Fresh grocery stores hiring in Naperville, Bloomingdale, Oak Lawn, Schaumburg

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amazon announced that they plan to hire for approximately 1,500 full and part-time for its new Amazon Fresh grocery store.

"Our associates are the heart and soul of our Amazon Fresh stores, and we're excited to welcome 1,500 employees to the team as we provide customers with new, low-priced grocery stores in their communities," said Catherine Misko, regional manager of Amazon Fresh grocery stores in a statement.

"Amazon Fresh is a new grocery store that offers a seamless grocery shopping experience whether customers are shopping in-store or online," according to an Amazon statement.

"These are great jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits, and we're proud to provide a safe, innovative work environment where associates can grow their careers," Misko said.

The company said it is looking to fill roles in Naperville, Bloomingdale, Oak Lawn and Schaumburg.

"We are delighted to welcome one of the first Amazon Fresh grocery stores to Naperville and thrilled they're supporting the community by bringing new jobs with good pay and benefits for our residents," said Mayor Steve Chirico.

Amazon currently employs 23,000 people in Illinois.
