Amazon is celebrating Presidents' Day with these must-have deals

Presidents' Day is around the corner, and Amazon is helping us celebrate by dropping some major deals. We're seeing major discounts with customer-favorite brands, including Apple, Levi's, and Amazon, with rock-bottom prices.

Don't know where to start? We've got you. We've compiled some favorite and must-have items from tech, fashion, beauty, kitchen, and more. See below!

The Apple AirPods Pro packs a punch. You get clearer, crisper sound and noise cancellation. You can listen to Crime Junkie without interruptions! The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. Every sound is more vivid than ever.

The Amazon Fire TV has all your entertainment in one place. Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream your favorite shows and music. The Amazon Fire TV just got smarter...Fire TV always adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality. Be the master of your remote from the comfort of your couch.

If you're like me, you want your home to look like the photos you see on Pinterest. Well, with these floating shelves, you're one step closer. Display your favorite art, photos, and books without adding furniture. These sleek and smooth shelves give your home a modern - and Pinterest-y - feel.

Get ready to transform your home into a high-end spa. These crazy-soft towels will give your bathroom that ultra-luxe feel. Hammam towels are machine washable and allow maximum absorbency due to their terry towel material. Be warned: You may hang out longer in your towel than expected! (no judgment)

Air fryers have blown up over the last few years. This air fryer does it all: Air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat. Plus, with even crisp technology (yes, that's a thing), Advanced technology drives airflow top-down, guaranteeing a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!

Be your own barista with the Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine. This machine does more than make your typical cup o' joe. Impress your friends, family (and yourself!) by making espressos, cappuccinos, and lattés at home! Bonus: it comes with a milk frother and steam wand to step up your coffee game. Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine will change up your morning routine.

Every season is crockpot season. Fire up the slow cooker and go about your day. The 8 Quart Slow Cooker can prepare food for up to ten people (hello dinner party), cook for up to 20 hours, and keep food warm. The pot and lid are also dishwasher-safe and include recipes. This is perfect for any person who wants to do little work with significant results.

Layer up your look with the always classic short jean jacket. This women's jean jacket sports a slightly cropped length for a modern silhouette. It's machine washable and will look good with virtually everything!

Say goodbye to clunky rain boots. These boots will keep you looking trendy, rain or shine! The Asgard Ankle Rain Boots are fashionable and functional.

Get ready to bat your lashes all day long. This volumizing washable mascara formula is infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full, and lightweight lashes that don't flake or smudge.

Do not judge a snail by its shell. Snail Mucin Power Essence fastly absorbs into the skin and gives you a healthy glow. Guarantees long-lasting hydration without a heavy feeling on the skin. Bonus: no snails are harmed in making this product. Win-win!

Julep is giving neutral eyeshadows a chic update with their cream eyeshadow in shimmery grey-brown. This waterproof, crme-to-powder eyeshadow stick glides effortlessly across lids before drying to a waterproof, crease-proof powder finish. It's easy to use and will become your go-to eyeshadow.

Hey Alexa, you need this! Ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights on gradually. Or wake up to your news update, the weather forecast, and favorite music.

The Apple Watch Ultra was built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts - with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. For the outdoorsy ones, this is a must-have.

