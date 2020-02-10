Oscars

America Ferrera honors 'warrior ancestors' on Oscars red carpet

LOS ANGELES -- America Ferrera honored her "warrior ancestors" on the Oscars red carpet Sunday evening in a headband inspired by the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras.

Ferrera starred in "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," the franchise's third and final feature-length film, which is nominated for best animated feature.



In an Instagram post, Ferrera noted that Sunday night marked the "final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid."

She added: "Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras."

Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

"This movie speaks to so many people. The filmmaking and the storytelling is as good as it gets. I truly feel honored to be a part of something that I know will last in people's lives for a very long time," Ferrera told On The Red Carpet.

Ferrera walked the carpet with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams. The two are expecting their second child later this year.

