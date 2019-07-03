American Airlines Flight lands at O'Hare Airport with flat tire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An American Airlines flight landed with a flat tire at O'Hare International Airport Wednesday.American Airlines Flight #1136 flew into the airport as a standby, it landed safely without incident at 12:11 p.m, a City of Chicago spokesperson said.There was no immediate word on what may have caused the flat tire.No injuries were reported.This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information is made available.