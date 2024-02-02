Chicago celebrates Wear Red Day and 20th anniversary of Go Red for Women on Feb. 2

CHICAGO -- The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, will officially kick off Heart Month with its 20th annual Wear Red Day on Feb. 2, 2024.

Since 2004, Go Red for Women, the American Heart Association's signature movement, has raised funds and awareness toward bettering health outcomes for women nationwide. Today, the Go Red for Women movement operates in more than 50 countries around the world with more than 20,000 women promoting health equity by supporting initiatives like Research Goes Red.

This year, in celebration of Go Red for Women's 20th Anniversary, the American Heart Association is encouraging women across the country to go red for themselves, and for each other, so that no one must face the fight against cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer of women, alone.

"As we celebrate our 20th Anniversary of Go Red for Women, we're taking a step back and showing gratitude for the women who've built this community of heart health warriors here in Chicago over the last two decades," said American Heart Association, Chicago executive director, Brittany Walsh. "We look forward to encouraging more women to go red for themselves, for their friends and for their loved ones, because while cardiovascular disease is a sobering reality for many women, no one should have to go it alone."

The American Heart Association's national theme for American Heart Month is building a "Nation of Lifesavers." The American Heart Association set a goal to double the number of people willing and able to act in a cardiac emergency by performing Hands-Only CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) by 2030. With women being less likely to receive Hands-Only CPR in a cardiac emergency, the Association is strongly urging women to learn Hands-Only CPR and join the Nation of Lifesavers as part of Go Red for Women's messaging.

Wear Red Day encourages people to wear red to bring awareness to heart health for women. To commemorate Wear Red Day, buildings throughout downtown Chicago will go red to further the mission of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women initiative.

This year, the city landmarks that will go red for women's heart health include:

Willis Tower

Wrigley Building

John Hancock Observatory

900 N Michigan

Chicago Board of Trade

300 S Riverside Plaza

Navy Pier's Centennial Wheel

The Merchandise Mart

Soldier Field

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

OneTwoPru

The Old Post Office

In addition to buildings going red, the Chicago affiliate of the American Heart Association will encourage local news anchors to wear red for the day as well. Last year, anchors and reporters on ABC7, NBC5, CBS, FOX32 and WGN donned red outfits on air in support of Heart Month and Wear Red Day.

February's events will include the kickoff of the Women of Impact campaign, a nine-week blind campaign, where nominated women who are leaders in their community will fundraise with teams toward the American Heart Association's mission to be a global force for longer, healthier lives. The American Heart Association's Chicago affiliate is also launching its first-ever Teen of Impact campaign, where high school students will raise critical funds and awareness toward heart health in their own networks.

Heart Month will culminate with the 20th annual Go Red for Women Luncheon on Feb. 23, 2024. The luncheon is co-chaired by U.S. and Canada leaders of GE HealthCare, Catherine Estrampes, president and CEO, and Andrew DeLaO, chief marketing and strategy officer. Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and locally sponsored by GE HealthCare, Dover Corporation and KPMG.

"It is critical that women of all ages are educated on their heart health and risk factors. For two decades we have been saving and improving women's lives by advancing equitable research and care, advocating for inclusive health policies, and raising awareness," said associate vice president of Go Red for Women at the American Heart Association, Chicago, Meghan Gaeger. "As women grow and change so does their risk for cardiovascular disease. Go Red for Women is here for their health and wellbeing at every age, stage, and season of their lives. This year we are celebrating our Go Red for Women milestones by connecting women to each other and going red for each other. When women come together and connect with one another, there is nothing we can't achieve."

